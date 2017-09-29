Editors' Choice: HuffPost's Hottest Videos From The Week That Was

It's possible for the week to fly by without you knowing what has happened in the world of news, so we are making your life easier by rounding up some of the best videos from this week's news.

1. CELEBRATING DIVERSITY -- Young South Africans share with HuffPost SA how they celebrate their (sometimes) multiple and overlapping heritages. Here's what they had to say.

2. THE PIC PIGGY BANK -- Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has denied requesting R100-billion from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to fund ailing SOEs. For some people, this is the first time they've heard of the PIC. Here's all you need to know about the PIC and why it could be a hot target:



3. COSATU'S CORRUPTION CLAPBACK -- Cosatu held a march in 15 cities across the throughout the country decrying state capture and corruption. The march saw support from the SA Communist Party and many union partners. Here are some of the people that were there, many passionately explaining why they refuse to let the country fall prey -- permanently -- to predators.





4. TRANSFORMING CORPORATE SA -- The battle for transformation at St John's College, and in broader society, is far from over. #OpenStJohns movement organiser Mabine Seabe tells HuffPost why its only a matter of time until the transformation wave grows from universities and schools to the corporate sector.







5. THE ANC'S DARK HORSE? -- ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize spoke at the Radical Economic Transformation summit hosted by the Black Business Council at the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) offices. We spoke to the IDC's CEO, Mvuleni Qhena, who says Mkhize understands the issues facing business and the hurdles they have to overcome to implement actual transformation.