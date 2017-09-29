Here Is The Latest Sneak Peak Of Minnie Dlamini's Wedding Reality Show

Media personality, Minnie Dlamini or rather, Minenhle Jones, will share her journey to becoming Mrs Jones from October 13 at 7.30pm.

On Thursday Jones released a short promo explaining why she had taken the decision to film the reality documentary series.

"Media coverage of my career, my success, my failures and my personal life has happened without my control, without my input and in most cases, without my approval. This, however, is my story and I'm telling it my way," she said in the video posted on Instagram.

Dlamini-Jones and her husband, Quinton, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal in July. The couple's white wedding took place earlier this month in Cape Town.

The show, Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones is a three-part series promises to lift the lid on Dlamini-Jone's journey to the aisle.

Her fans are just as excited for the upcoming show:

I congratulate u Mrs Jones.more blessings for u n ur family — Sindiswa Sindi (@Sindiswasindi3) September 28, 2017