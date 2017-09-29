HuffPost Weekly Review: Gigaba Smokes 'Mediocre' Mkwhebane, BLSA Backhands 'Corrupt' Businesses, And Cosatu Claps Back On Corruption

1. MALUSI GIGABA SMOKES 'MEDIOCRE' MKHWEBANE -- Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba this week flayed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's investigation into the so-called ABSA/Bankorp apartheid bailout, calling the report "generalised, random and hasty". In an affidavit lodged in court he said Mkhwebane had "made haphazard conclusions of law and fact, relying on random and unsubstantiated (...) documents". In short, the Public Protector had "simply failed" at her job.

READ: Mkhwebane Called Incompetent After ABSA Report U-Turn

Gigaba, meanwhile, was himself in the firing line this week. He allegedly approached the Public Investment Corporation to request up to R100-billion to bailout crisis-ridden state-owned companies. Gigaba and his spokesperson, however, denied any request had been made -- taking strong objections to the allegations -- and reiterated that "pensions are safe".

2. BLSA BACKHANDS 'CORRUPT' BUSINESS -- Business Leadership South Africa continued cleaning out its closet this week after dumping KPMG on Friday. The latest dirty players to have their membership, and remaining credibility swept, out the back door were state-owned companies Eskom and Transnet. The latter fought back, saying it wasn't kicked out but rather chose not to renew its membership.

Eskom, however, admitted it needs to "self-correct" and start taking "stern action". The day after burning from BLSA's backhand, Eskom's (allegedly Gupta-linked) chief financial officer Anoj Singh too felt the burn as he was officially suspended after being placed on special leave in July.

READ: KPMG SA -- The Fallacy Of Feminism And Black Women In Leadership [VOICES]



BLSA's CEO Bonang Mohale, in a recent interview with HuffPost SA at the JSE, emphasised that business was "dead serious about cleaning up its own house first and foremost", on Thursday adding KPMG had let the auditing profession and entire country down. He didn't have kind words for commander-in-'thief' President Jacob Zuma either.

3. COSATU CLAPS BACK ON CORRUPTION -- The Congress of South African Trade Unions, despite years ago rallying behind Zuma, this week rallied against Number One. Denouncing corporate capture and government corruption, thousands took to the streets around the country, delivering memorandums and demands in various cities.

Around the country, some protestors could be heard calling for a Ramaphosa-led ANC, Blade Nzimande, saying the ANC had been 'stolen', while others like SAFTU's Zwelinzima Vavi noted how the numbers were much lower than expected, ridiculing a 'dying' alliance.

COSATU is gone when will you accept that? The COSATU I knew was formed by the industrial proletariat and wouldn't march with 2 to 5000 https://t.co/jUh4JCupKS — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) September 28, 2017

Meanwhile, the SA Communist Party's Jeremy Cronin told HuffPost SA the deterioration of the alliance can be traced all the way back to the dawn of South Africa's democracy, saying mistakes were made that have effectively led the country into its current malaise.

READ: National Shutdown Marks The Beginning Of The End For The Tripartite Alliance

Here are some other stories you cannot miss from the week that was:

1. EXCLUSIVE WITH TUMI -- Embattled Jacaranda FM breakfast show co-host Tumi Morake has for the first time spoken out about the abuse she has endured since making comments about the effects apartheid has had on her. She has also revealed what it was like growing up in a political home and seeing her father go to jail as a little girl. Read more in this exclusive interview.

2. GORDHAN'S PLEA -- Former minister of finance Pravin Gordhan has nailed his colours firmly to the mast of Cyril Ramaphosa, saying the deputy president presents hope for South Africa and the ANC. He told Talk Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser during an interview on Tuesday that his hope "would be significantly dimmed" should Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma become ANC leader in December... Read more here.

3. NAKED BUT NOT AFRAID -- Tshego Seakgoe, South Africa's first black woman to feature on the cover of Playboy magazine, on Thursday paid tribute to Playboy legend Hugh Hefner, who died at the age of 91. She remembered him as the person who inspired her life. Read more here.

4. #OPENSTJOHNS -- St John's College, which had been embroiled in a race row in July and August, has established a new committee to tackle issues of diversity and address transformation. "Ultimately, if there is no true commitment to transformation and diversity in all regards addressing racism, homophobia, sexism and so on then this is just another talk-shop," said new committee member and #OpenStJohn's organiser Mabine Seabe. Read more here.

5. SUPERWOMEN BEHIND THE SCENES -- Your faves have been partying up a storm in recent months. We have been gushing on those beautiful details at their events -- the decor, the flowers and the venue. If you have wondered how they manage to pull out parties as lavish as they have been, wonder no more as we bring you the superwomen behind the dos. Read more here.

6. FIGHTING COLON CANCER -- 702 radio host Xolani Gwala bravely revealed he is fighting colon cancer, prompting prayers and messages of support from across the nation. What precisely colon cancer is, how it spreads, and what to look out for, are things not everyone is aware of. Here are 7 things you should know.