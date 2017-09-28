All Sections
    • NEWS

    Hungry Donkey Damaged R3.7m Car It Thought Was A Giant Carrot

    What an ass.

    29/09/2017 04:10 SAST | Updated 29/09/2017 04:11 SAST
    Nine Network

    A German donkey must be feeling like quite the ass after his owner has been ordered by a court to pay for damages to a luxury sports car.

    Markus Zahn reportedly parked his bright orange McLaren 650S Spider in a parking spot next to a paddock.

    Speaking to the German tabloid 'Bild', Zahn said "I looked into the rear-view mirror and suddenly saw a pair of fluffy ears! And then I heard a strange sound."

    "The sound came from a donkey, who was gnawing at my fender."

    Police suggested Vitus had become confused by the colour of the car, assuming his dreams had come true and he had stumbled upon a car-sized carrot.

    While the donkey may have caused over $40,000 worth of damage Zahn's garage covered most of the costs, however a court has ruled Vitus' owner will have to pay almost $9,000.

    According to local media the owner of the donkey refused to pay for the damage, telling Zahn he should have parked his carrot-coloured car in a better parking place.

    It is unclear if Vitus has a previous history of crime. Perhaps next time he should gnaw on an Asston Martin.

