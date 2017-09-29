No State Capture Inquiry -- For Now

The North Gauteng Hight Court has ruled that President Jacob Zuma's review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture has to be heard first before it can intervene in the process.

The DA asked the court to force Zuma to implement the remedial action contained in Madonsela's "State of Capture" report even though Zuma has launched a review application. The DA argued Zuma is compelled to implement the remedial action even though the court still has to consider Zuma's reservations.

The review application is set down for 23 to 24 October 2017. The Nkandla judgment last year held that the public protector's remedial action is binding unless set aside by the court.

President wants @PublicProtector State Capture remedial action stayed pending his review.

DA wants him to be ordered to implement. September 29, 2017

President does not dispute that #StateCapture inquiry should be implemented. But he wants to control its terms, choose the judge. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 29, 2017

Important: this case not about a substantive challenge to #StateCapture report. It's about immediate implementation of State Capture inquiry — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) September 29, 2017