    POLITICS

    No State Capture Inquiry -- For Now

    The North Gauteng High Court rules President Jacob Zuma's review application of the state capture report needs to be heard first.

    29/09/2017 10:50 SAST | Updated 29/09/2017 10:50 SAST
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

    The North Gauteng Hight Court has ruled that President Jacob Zuma's review application of former public protector Thuli Madonsela's report into state capture has to be heard first before it can intervene in the process.

    The DA asked the court to force Zuma to implement the remedial action contained in Madonsela's "State of Capture" report even though Zuma has launched a review application. The DA argued Zuma is compelled to implement the remedial action even though the court still has to consider Zuma's reservations.

    The review application is set down for 23 to 24 October 2017. The Nkandla judgment last year held that the public protector's remedial action is binding unless set aside by the court.

