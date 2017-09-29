Stampede At Mumbai Railway Station Kills 22, Injures Many

At least 22 persons were killed and over 20 injured in a stampede at the footbridge of the Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai on Friday morning.

#UPDATE 22 people dead in the stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Nd7dOrNCYJ — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

The incident reportedly took place around 11 AM. The authorities said that over-crowding due to rains had caused the tragic accident.

"Due to sudden rain, people waited at station, when rain stopped there was chaos to go out, stampede occured," ANI quoted A.Saxena, DG PR, Railway as saying.

Due to sudden rain,ppl waited at station,when rain stopped there was chaos to go out,stampede occured:A.Saxena,DG PR,Railway #mumbaistampede pic.twitter.com/xZrkpHyqsc — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal offered support to the grieving families.

My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017

The PM further said that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in Mumbai, will take stock of the situation and provide assistance to the needy.

Have ordered a high level enquiry headed by the Chief Safety Officer, Western Railways: Piyush Goyal,Railway Minister — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

Maharashtra BJP party leader Vinod Tawde has announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of those dead. He also said that medical expenses of all the injured would be borne by the state government.

Compensation of 5 Lakhs each will be given to kin of those dead.State Govt will bear medical expenses of injured: Vinod Tawde,MH minister pic.twitter.com/vxMGF820m4 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced a high-level inquiry into the matter and has assured strict action against the persons responsible for the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

