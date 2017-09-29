All Sections
    • NEWS

    Stampede At Mumbai Railway Station Kills 22, Injures Many

    All the injured have been rushed to hospital.

    29/09/2017 08:31 SAST | Updated 22 hours ago
    Maharashtra Congress/ Twitter

    At least 22 persons were killed and over 20 injured in a stampede at the footbridge of the Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai on Friday morning.

    The incident reportedly took place around 11 AM. The authorities said that over-crowding due to rains had caused the tragic accident.

    "Due to sudden rain, people waited at station, when rain stopped there was chaos to go out, stampede occured," ANI quoted A.Saxena, DG PR, Railway as saying.

    Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal offered support to the grieving families.

    The PM further said that Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in Mumbai, will take stock of the situation and provide assistance to the needy.

    Maharashtra BJP party leader Vinod Tawde has announced an ex-gratia compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of those dead. He also said that medical expenses of all the injured would be borne by the state government.

    Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced a high-level inquiry into the matter and has assured strict action against the persons responsible for the tragedy.

    This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

