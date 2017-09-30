Prince Harry Hanging With Obama And Biden At Invictus Games Will Warm Your Heart

It looks like Prince Harry had some fun watching wheelchair basketball with former President Barack Obama and the Bidens.

Harry was sitting with Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden in the stands at the Invictus Games in Toronto. The foursome were rooting on the athletes during the USA vs. France wheelchair basketball game Friday. The four also all took photos with Team USA before the matchup.

An international sports competition for wounded veterans across the globe, the Invictus Games were founded by Britain's Prince Harry in 2014 after he attended the Warrior Games in the United States.

The Obama and Biden families have long supported the international competition. The Bidens attended the games in Orlando, Florida, in 2016, and former first lady Michelle Obama helped open the second Invictus Games, where she and Prince Harry exchanged many, many hugs.

"Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe," Obama tweeted Friday. "You represent the best of our country."