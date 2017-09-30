The 'People's Advocate' Dali Mpofu Has Been Appointed To The Judicial Service Commission

The EFF has congratulated its national chairperson, Advocate Dali Mpofu for being appointed to the Judicial Service Commission.

In a statement released on Saturday, national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said Mpofu was nominated by the General Council of the Bar of South Africa 'on the basis of his excellent record as an advocate in the legal fraternity'.

"This means Zuma did not have a choice even if he may have wished otherwise; he had to give it to the People's Advocate," said Ndlozi.

"We welcome this appointment also because we know his commitment to the progressive and urgent transformation of the South Africa judiciary and general legal fraternity. His politics and merit in this space mark him out as one of the brilliant minds needed in the Commission."