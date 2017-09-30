The Third 'Sex And The City' Movie Is Officially Not Happening

Pack in the Manolos and finish that last swig of your Cosmo, because "Sex and the City" has officially come to an end.

After six seasons and two feature films, fans have been clamoring for a final chapter in the story of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha ― especially after the dismal and downright offensive "Sex and the City 2."

Series star Sarah Jessica Parker unfortunately put the final nail in the coffin, explaining that a third film was all set to go until, well, it wasn't.

"It's over," she told Extra on Thursday.

"I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story," she explained. "It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."