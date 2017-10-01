Donald Trump Is Using Puerto Rico's Crisis To Push His War Against The Media

While residents of Puerto Rico struggle to get access to basic necessities like potable water and food, President Donald Trump has launched a full-fledged attack on the news media and, even more concerning, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

Cruz, the mayor of Puerto Rico's largest city, made several emotional pleas this week to the media, tearfully begging for the government to provide more aid to the islands residents and for private citizens to make calls to Congress or to donate money or time.

Cruz tried to paint a picture of the island's devastation: She described people who were forced to drink from streams and dehydrated senior citizens who were trapped in sweltering apartment buildings which she called, "human cages."

"We are dying here, and I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out logistics for a small island of 100 miles by 35 miles," Cruz said Friday. "Mayday! We are in trouble."

Trump responded to Cruz's cries for help in the way he typically does when he reads something that makes his administration look bad: He launched a Twitter rant against Cruz and then blamed "fake news."