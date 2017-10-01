Malala Asked The Internet For University Advice And People Delivered

She might be the youngest Nobel laureate in history, but Malala still needs a college checklist.

Malala Yousafzai is headed to Oxford University this fall to further her education, and the 20-year-old Nobel Peace Prize recipient, who went head-to-head with the Taliban, needs help packing her bags.

The Pakistani woman asked Twitter for advice on what to bring to Oxford on Saturday.

"Packing for university," she wrote. "Any tips? Advice? Dos and don'ts? #HelpMalalaPack."