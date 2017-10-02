ANC Condemns Violence At Eastern Cape Conference

Violence at The ANC Eastern Cape conference has been condemned by newly elected ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane, who was interviewed on Talk Radio 702 this morning.

Mabuyane said the situation on Friday evening -- where ANC members stormed the venue and forced the event to adjourn prematurely -- was regrettable, and that "during informal ANC meetings we don't allow things like those [violence]".

"We preach to members of the ANC to tolerate one another. We teach ANC members to resolve matters through talking not through violence. We wish those comrades who were injured a speedy recovery." Mabuyane said.