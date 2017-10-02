ANC Postpones Its Post-National Executive Committee Press Briefing

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe gestures during a media briefing at Luthuli house, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The African National Congress (ANC) called off its scheduled post-national executive committee (NEC) meeting press briefing on Monday because national leaders are involved in various "engagements" around the country.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said alternative arrangements to communicate the decisions of the meeting would be announced in due course.

Among other things, the NEC was meant to brief the media on a way forward for the troubled KwaZulu-Natal province.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC had taken a decision to appeal a Pietermaritzburg high court ruling that nullified the 2015 provincial conference, which saw Sihle Zikalala become chairperson.

The NEC meeting was going to deal with KwaZulu-Natal specifically, ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe told journalists on Friday.

Other provinces have also experienced conflict in the run-up to the national elective conference in December.

Violence broke out at the Eastern Cape elective conference, where Oscar Mabuyane was elected the provincial chair on Sunday.

Eight delegates were injured when delegates threw chairs at one another during a brawl.

On Friday night, some delegates disrupted the conference and, on Saturday night, those who attempted to enter the venue were dispersed with stun grenades.

On Monday, the East London high court struck off the roll an application to interdict the already completed ANC provincial conference.

In the Northern Cape, disgruntled ANC members have threatened legal action to nullify the provincial elective conference that took place in May.

Delegates want to halt the province's regional conferences, which are scheduled for November this year.

