Australia Gets 2018 'Bachelor In Paradise'

You could call it the Monk effect. Channel Ten has gone ahead and announced that Australia will get a 'Bachelor in Paradise' series in 2018.

The series, officially announced in a Facebook post on Monday morning, is set to feature ex-contests from both 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'.







While nothing has been confirmed just yet, Now To Love reported that some former contestants have started to sign on, including our favourite supervillain Keira Maguire, as well as Nikki Gogan, Sasha Mielczarek, Elora Murger, Michael Turnbull, Jake Ellis, Jen Hawke and Blake Garvey.

And what would 'Bachelor in Paradise' be without Osher Gunsberg guiding us through it? He has been confirmed as the host of the new show.

Network Ten Chief Content Officer Beverley McGarvey gave off some clues about what to expect, saying:

"Bachelor In Paradise is the perfect complement to, and extension of, those shows. It will give viewers everything they love about The Bachelor Australia and The Bachelorette Australia, including familiar faces, spectacular dates, explosive rose ceremonies, drama, romance, adventure, laughter and - of course - love."