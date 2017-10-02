Best Of HuffPost On 2 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. At least 58 people were killed and hundreds wounded after a gunman opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas late on Sunday night, police said. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history. Stephen Paddock (64) shot at thousands of concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. Read here.

2. Ten months into the year dedicated to the late ANC president OR Tambo, the call to deepen unity in the party and self-correct on its own terms was on Saturday again exposed as a farce of the highest order, but this time in the throes of physical (and not merely symbolic or threatened) violence. With chairs being thrown around, Marc Davies ponders what Tambo would have done. Read here.

3. US television network Lifetime has turned the story of Oscar Pistorius and the murder of Reeva Steenkamp into a film, the trailer for which has already started doing the rounds on social networks. South Africans have already begun reacting to news of the film and there are clearly mixed feelings -- leaning towards strong dismissal -- of the film thus far. Watch the trailer and read the comments here.

4. Apple is looking into reports that its new iPhone is splitting open when charged, after customers showed images on Twitter of their new handsets cracking along the side. One Taiwanese user claimed they had owned their iPhone for just five days when, after charging it with an Apple charger, it split open. According to local media, the 64GB rose gold device started breaking just three minutes after it was plugged in to charge. Read here.

5. A plant-based diet is a "dangerous trend" for the environment, high-fat, low-carb diet pioneer Tim Noakes, founder of the Banting diet, told HuffPost SA. "The only way we will save the planet is by going back to eating meat," he said. Read here.

6. Former president FW de Klerk played a major part in shaping today's South Africa by helping to end apartheid. Adam Treger had the pleasure of interviewing him last year and, with the hindsight of events since then, his answers are even more illuminating. Read here.

7. More than 200 people took to the streets of Soweto on Saturday to celebrate the 2017 edition of Soweto Pride. Members of the gay community marched through Meadowlands and Dobsonville in Soweto protesting against hate crimes against them. See the pics here.