The Democratic Alliance submitted a written statement to Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance on Tuesday, requesting a hearing to scrutinise the South African Revenue Service's review of its so-called rogue unit.

"It's time for the Standing Committee on Finance to step up and fulfil its constitutional obligation to scrutinise the controversy surrounding the Sars 'rogue unit', which it has failed to do for years in Parliament," wrote DA MP David Maynier.

Maynier said Sars commissioner Tom Moyane had notified the committee of his "dissatisfaction" with KPMG International's handling of the Sars "rogue unit" debacle.

He said even though Moyane wanted to review KPMG International's handling of the controversial unit, it should be "scrutinising Sars' handling of the controversy".

Johann van Loggerenberg, who was in charge of the Sars High-Risk Investigation Unit when Moyane gutted it, has enlisted a high-powered legal team to take auditors KPMG to task.

The unit says it can tackle the under-fire auditor and certain employees over alleged fraud, corruption and various offences dealing with the reporting of suspected criminal activity.

The DA said it was imperative that the committee be granted access to a number of documents prior to the hearing, including: