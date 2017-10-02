Six seasons in, popular wedding show "Our Perfect Wedding" continues to deliver eyebrow-raising, jaw-dropping, funny and sometimes inspirational love stories -- generating a lot of conversation on social media.

Sunday night's episode, showing John and Bridget Dube's journey to the aisle, was no different.

He cheated with a lady they go to church with & the Church didn't want him to marry the bride but the pregnant lady,MESS! #OurPerfectWedding — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) October 1, 2017

This couple has 6 kids in total

All that Pre-marriage🤷🏾‍♂️



Yoh😳, the Baby-Mama-Baby-Daddy- drama to come in their lives#OurPerfectWedding — 👑KING🛡🗡SAVAGE🔱 (@MrLuvo) October 1, 2017

Some people say there is a theme with most love stories:

There is a theme here on #OurPerfectWedding .1) Marrying to spite someone. 2) Marrying as a measure of success. 3) Normalising cheating. — lazola katywa (@LazolaKatywa) October 1, 2017

Here are five couples tweeps would love the show to revisit:

1. Bavelile and Fanie Mkhwanazi: the groom accused of statutory rape

The groom met the bride when she was just 14. He was 28. He bragged about his sexual conquests with a number of underage girls, adding, however, that Bavelile won his heart.

The episode drew a lot of criticism, with social media users saying it was irresponsible of the show's production company to air it.

The executive producer of the show, businesswoman Basetsana Khumalo, later told City Press the episode shouldn't have been broadcast.

2. Ratanang and Wanda Mhobo: the runaway groom

The groom was nowhere to be found on the day of the wedding, leaving his bride-to-be wailing. He said he had been hijacked.

It later emerged that he had been arrested for fraud after cheating the wedding contractors out of R30,000.

He also claimed that his wife had put him under pressure, a claim his wife later denied.

#OurPerfectWedding bride speaks out on Facebook regarding last night's episode... pic.twitter.com/1HVd3rrNEE — Gabi Mbele (@TheGabi) December 21, 2015

They got married in an intimate ceremony the following day.

3. Tafadzwa and Martin Milani: bride accused of being a gold-digger

The absence of the groom's family, about which he was visibly emotional, and the age difference got people talking. The groom was 56 and the bride 34 years old.

After the episode, the groom's family claimed the bride was a gold-digger. His brother allegedly said: "Martin's biggest mistake was telling her he went on early retirement and he now had over R1,5 million invested for his retirement. She suddenly had a huge interest in dating him. Within one year of meeting him, she managed to convince him to marry her. He fell for it like a fish because he had no family in South Africa anymore."

4. Monkie and Patrick Motsepe: the bride's 'Ben 10' or not?

Although the bride was 39 and the groom 35, some people still thought the bride had scored herself a good-looking Ben 10.

Better yet, she wasn't keen on taking his surname, which caused some delay during the marriage certificate-signing process. "We spoke about this a long time ago, I want a double-barrelled surname. I feel like I don't want to lose my identity," she said.

Her wedding dress, a combination of traditional and modern, was a huge talking point.

5. Mbali and Mlondi Ndala: the weepers

The 23-year-old groom and 21-year-old bride cried and cried. It was the most tears some tweeps said they'd seen at a wedding.

What also got people talking were the couple's ages with some, including family members, saying they were too young to be getting married.

The bride, who was expecting at the time, was seen to be dramatic:

