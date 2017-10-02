From Cinnamon And Milk To Crushed Ice -- Here Are 5 Surprising Libido Boosters That Some Swear By

Looking to lift your sexual mood?

Twitter's "resident sexologist" MoGhele recently wrote an educational thread on libido boosters. From cinnamon and milk to crushed ice, she swears these do the trick -- and some people attest to it.

We've compiled a few of these and others we've heard about before, and you will not believe what is on the list.

1. Cinnamon and milk

Some herbalists say cinnamon has been effective in boosting sex drive for centuries. Combine it with warm milk and you have a winner.

MoGhele suggested when one should preferably drink the concoction.

When you drink cinnamilk

It's not a must for you to drink it everyday

You can drink it an hour or 30 mins before the deed — Moghele (@thickMammie) September 26, 2017

2. Crushed ice

It is said by some that the "cold feeling" crushed ice gives, works wonders. This woman from the United States tried the widely believed claim and reported her partner calling the experience "sensational".

This is something MoGhel also attests to.

Sis it doesn't have to be halls necessarily

Clorets, breath mints or any other sweet that give you that cold feeling will work — Moghele (@thickMammie) September 26, 2017

3. Garlic

According to Chicago Now, garlic is a potent aphrodisiac. It's high in allicin, which boosts energy, increases circulation and increases stamina.

It is suggested one consumes it two hours before the sexual act, owing to its strong smell. Otherwise it may put one's partner off.

4. Ginger

Known as a natural aphrodisiac, this multifunctional spice has been proven to lower blood pressure and increase blood flow. This is why it's believed it can play an important role in increasing one's libido.

By extension, some people believe juices and drinks made from ginger can do a similar job.

Stoney gets you hella tight

But if we dealing with a huge problem mix it with med-lemon — Moghele (@thickMammie) September 26, 2017

5. Pineapples, strawberries and watermelon

Nutritionists have previously noted that the food one eats is important for sexual health.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, people who eat fruit tend to smell less strongly than those who eat a lot of meat. The smell of the latter can be quite pungent during sex.

Fruit sugar from fruits such as pineapples is also known to increase stamina and assist with natural lubrication.