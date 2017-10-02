IPID head Robert McBride has asked the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday that the investigation against him relating to the alleged assault of his daughter be finalised with no further postponements.

The State on Monday asked for the second postponement, citing that further investigation was needed.

McBride's attorney Jaco Hamman requested that this postponement should be the last, saying that enough time would have passed for the State to finalise its case when it returns to court on October 24 this year.

In an IPID statement released last month, McBride said that he wanted the trial to start as soon as possible "so that he can clear his name".

Hamman said the case against McBride was opened on August 20 this year, he then first appeared before court on August 30, and again on Monday.

Magistrate Ignatius du Preez said this request was premature and that McBride was welcome to make this request again at his next appearance.

McBride has been charged with child abuse and an alternate charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was previously released on bail of R10 000 on the condition that he not contact any of the witnesses.

The State did not oppose bail.

The charges related to an alleged incident involving McBride's daughter as they were driving in a car.

McBride said that he had merely admonished his daughter.

He broke his silence after news broke last month saying he was being investigated for the assault of a minor child.

Speaking "with a heavy heart", he said he decided to issue the statement after his daughter's details were being circulated by people who had failed by other means to get rid of him.

The case was opened by a woman who had unsuccessfully asked him to squash a traffic fine, he claimed.

"I admit that I admonished one of my daughters, whom I love very much," said McBride.

He explained that he had become concerned about his daughter's school marks and "somewhat rebellious" behaviour, and had admonished her, but never assaulted her.

"My daughter was seated directly behind me in the car, it would have been impossible for me to drive and 'assault' and 'throttle' her at the same time," he said.

"I deny that I assaulted her and that she had any injuries when I left her at home. I have already indicated to the police that I will co-operate fully with the investigation."

McBride claimed the charges are a "red herring".

"I am not at all surprised by the latest allegations against me – I have been accused of treason, conspiracy to murder and plotting an Arab Spring-style revolution, all of which have come to nought. Those making the allegations have now gone silent, after failing to substantiate their allegations."

