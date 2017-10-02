All Sections
    People Are Already Calling For Season 2 Of 'iNumber Number' Barely A Day Since It's Finale

    It's that great!

    02/10/2017 11:28 SAST | Updated 23 hours ago
    MzansiMagic/Twitter
    One of the many scenes on the season finale of iNumber Number which left people in awe.

    The latest and final episode of popular series iNumber Number aired on Sunday night and people already want another season.

    The series which is based on award-winning South African crime and corruption movie, iNumber Number, takes street warfare, law and order, justice and retribution to a new level in the local television space.
    The brotherhood-bond between Chilli (Sdumo Msthali) and Shoes (Presley Chweneyagae) is the heartbeat of the series.

    The episode, which looked like it was taken out of an action movie, had people in their feels -- with most appreciating the cast for their performance.

    Read: 'Isibaya', 'iNumber Number' And 'Is'thunzi' -- Here's How Sdumo Mtshali Aces All The Characters He Plays

    Taking to Twitter, this is how fans of the show reacted to the episode:

    If you're still not sure what you missed, here are the highlights from that episode:

    And of course, there were fun moments behind the scenes as well:

