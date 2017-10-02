People Are Already Calling For Season 2 Of 'iNumber Number' Barely A Day Since It's Finale

One of the many scenes on the season finale of iNumber Number which left people in awe.

The latest and final episode of popular series iNumber Number aired on Sunday night and people already want another season.

The series which is based on award-winning South African crime and corruption movie, iNumber Number, takes street warfare, law and order, justice and retribution to a new level in the local television space.

The brotherhood-bond between Chilli (Sdumo Msthali) and Shoes (Presley Chweneyagae) is the heartbeat of the series.

The episode, which looked like it was taken out of an action movie, had people in their feels -- with most appreciating the cast for their performance.

Taking to Twitter, this is how fans of the show reacted to the episode:

The #INumberNumber FINALE THOUGH 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Issa Movie!!!!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eU7TT9IQED — Call Me Mr Hlongwa (@KhetheloHlngwa) October 2, 2017

#inumbernumber- This is the real Hollywood! The best of its kind. The film deserves an award! All the crew did more than excellently well! — Samuel Dennar (@DennarSamuel) October 2, 2017

Lalela who ever decided that Inumber number should be a series Thank you!! Siyabonga, good job! #iNumbernumber pic.twitter.com/Qxx7k30NPc — Lebohang Moloi 👑 (@Ms_LeboM) October 1, 2017

#iNumberNumber is really a great South african series 👌👍i am impressed by the quality of the whole production and acting . — Monoametsi (@demnwikgaile) October 1, 2017

Yeyii iNumber Number is fire🔥🔥🔥#iNumbernumber — Refiloe Relo (@Dimplefied_fena) October 1, 2017

If you're still not sure what you missed, here are the highlights from that episode:

Thank you to everyone who watched #iNumberNumber. Thank you for the support and encouraging words,i truly appreciate it @actorspaces pic.twitter.com/9GEpwqbAvu — @sdumo.mtshali (@sdumo123) October 2, 2017

And of course, there were fun moments behind the scenes as well: