PICS: Letoya Makhene Looked Like A Queen At Her Baby Shower

"Generations: The Legacy" actress Letoya Makhene celebrated her baby shower this weekend looking like a million bucks.

The star, who is also a singer and practising sangoma, took to social media to share photos of the day and thank the special people in her life who made it all possible.

🥂 You know who you are...

The love and support that you've all shown us this year is more than words can say.

Thank you!



The Leeuw's pic.twitter.com/eGC1NzafmE — Dr Makhene (@letoyamakhene) October 2, 2017

Here are some snaps from the shower:



We also love how Dr Makhene, as she refers to herself, and her partner, Tshepo Leeuw, serve up couple goals on social media.

Congratulations, Dr M!