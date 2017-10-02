All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    PICS: Letoya Makhene Looked Like A Queen At Her Baby Shower

    Just stunning!

    02/10/2017 15:38 SAST | Updated 19 hours ago
    Sam Phiri Photography via LetoyaMakhene/Instagram

    "Generations: The Legacy" actress Letoya Makhene celebrated her baby shower this weekend looking like a million bucks.

    The star, who is also a singer and practising sangoma, took to social media to share photos of the day and thank the special people in her life who made it all possible.

    Here are some snaps from the shower:

    🥂 To the most precious people in my life! The love and support that you've all shown us this year is more than words can say. Thank you! @paulandelwa You're the most beautiful friend God has blessed me with 🌷 The Leeuw's


    Read: From Gail Mabalane To Letoya Makhene -- 6 Of Your Faves Are Having Babies And It's So Beautiful


    We also love how Dr Makhene, as she refers to herself, and her partner, Tshepo Leeuw, serve up couple goals on social media.

    Congratulations, Dr M!

    MORE:CelebrityEntertainmentLetoya Makhene