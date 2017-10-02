Ramaphosa: ANC EC Cadres Should Be 'Deeply Ashamed'

The ANC should be 'deeply ashamed' for its behaviour and the violence that unfolded at the party's Eastern Cape elective conference at the weekend, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa said, according to TimesLive.

"It's something that we as the ANC should be deeply ashamed about. This is not behaviour expected of members of the ANC," Ramaphosa said.

"We condemn violence as a method to resolve differences and disputes among us."

Stun grenades were fired and chairs and bottles were thrown between members at the ICC in East London.

"It's something that we as the ANC should be deeply ashamed about". Cyril Ramaphosa



Read: ANC 2017: The Year Of OR Tambo (Turning In His Grave)

The incident unfolded after Oscar Mabuyane was elected ANC provincial chairman.

Ramaphosa praised Mabuyane's leadership and said he could "heal the wounds and unite the ANC in the Eastern Cape".

"We should not feel so victorious that we become arrogant. That we say hambani (go) to those who are not here or lost," said Ramaphosa.

Scenes from the #ANCECConference last night after credentials were adopted. After these choatic scenes some delegates were hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/nwCNcUDuev — Samkele maseko (@samkelemaseko) October 1, 2017

Supporters of ANC member Phumulo Masualle and Mabuyane exchanged blows and many took cover. The incident sparked an urgent bid to the East London High Court for the conference to be ruled unlawful.

Ramphosa also spoke about how courts try to settle political battles.

"We must avoid mistakes we made in KwaZulu-Natal. As national leadership, we took too long to address problems and challenges."

The Eastern Cape is the second provincial conference of the ANC to endorse Ramaphosa for presidency after the Northern Cape.