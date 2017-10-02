The Oscar Pistorius Movie Trailer Just Dropped And People's Eyes Are Rolling

WATCH: Trailer of the Oscar Pistorius movie chronicling the events of the night he shot & killed Reeva Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer pic.twitter.com/wB369uSirA

United States television network Lifetime has turned the story of Oscar Pistorius and the murder of Reeva Steenkamp into a film, the trailer for which has already started doing the rounds on social networks.

"Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer" stars Andreas Damm, a South African actor based in New York, and Toni Garrn, a German model, as Pistorius and Steenkamp respectively.



Based on the real-life events, the film traces the story from the fatal shooting of Steenkamp through to the lengthy and globally publicised homicide trial that followed.



South Africans have begun reacting to news of the film already, and there are clearly mixed feelings -- leaning towards strong dismissal -- of the film thus far.

Once you're done watching the trailer above, take a look at what fellow South Africans think of it:

1. America, as with many South African tales, made the film before anyone here did (or ever will?)

Side note: How TF is America getting to see the Oscar Pistorius movie before us? Aowa! October 2, 2017

The Oscar Pistorius trailer is not only disappointing but it's robbing Africans of their stories — freedomfighter (@mzanzimgosi) October 2, 2017

So there's an Oscar Pistorius movie, America can see it first, don't care 🙄 they should keep it even! We don't want to it! — #WonderWoman. 👑 (@LeighAng319) October 2, 2017

2. The jury is already out.

Just watched the Oscar Pistorius trailer. Calling it trash would be inadequate. pic.twitter.com/bOCMT4SCtX — Magwinya Connoisseur (@NkopaneSebako) October 2, 2017

Just saw the trailer for Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer. Looks like a student art project. Crap, if you will. — Edward Swardt 🇿🇦 (@Infenes) October 2, 2017

3. "Based on a true story"

Oscar Pistorius movie Blade Runner Killer. Don't know what to make of the trailer. I wonder what version of the truth will the movie portray — Thabang waga Rabotho (@TkRabotho) October 2, 2017

4. Too soon? Will there ever be a right time for this film?

Oscar Pistorius haven't finished his murder jail term and there's already a movie about him. pic.twitter.com/43xljeodg0 — Gift Radebe (@Giftmyman) October 2, 2017

Had my day ruined by the fact that there's already a movie about Oscar Pistorius and Reeva Steenkamp. — Xand Venturas (@XandVenturas) October 2, 2017

The Oscar Pistorius movie... A lil worried about the execution. Seems rushed and with what's happening to SA women, I'm not sure about it. — Ona 👑 (@kagisolatane) October 2, 2017

The movie about Oscar Pistorius is just like the third SATC; unecessary & pointless. — Lauryn Michelle (@LaurynMichelleK) October 2, 2017

The film is expected to premiere in the US on November 11.



Are you likely to watch it? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know via Twitter or Facebook.