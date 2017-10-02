All Sections
    • VIDEO

    The Oscar Pistorius Movie Trailer Just Dropped And People's Eyes Are Rolling

    "Just watched the Oscar Pistorius trailer. Calling it trash would be inadequate."

    02/10/2017 13:24 SAST | Updated 21 hours ago

    United States television network Lifetime has turned the story of Oscar Pistorius and the murder of Reeva Steenkamp into a film, the trailer for which has already started doing the rounds on social networks.

    "Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer" stars Andreas Damm, a South African actor based in New York, and Toni Garrn, a German model, as Pistorius and Steenkamp respectively.

    Based on the real-life events, the film traces the story from the fatal shooting of Steenkamp through to the lengthy and globally publicised homicide trial that followed.

    South Africans have begun reacting to news of the film already, and there are clearly mixed feelings -- leaning towards strong dismissal -- of the film thus far.

    Once you're done watching the trailer above, take a look at what fellow South Africans think of it:

    1. America, as with many South African tales, made the film before anyone here did (or ever will?)

    2. The jury is already out.

    3. "Based on a true story"

    4. Too soon? Will there ever be a right time for this film?

    The film is expected to premiere in the US on November 11.

    Are you likely to watch it? What do you think of the trailer? Let us know via Twitter or Facebook.

