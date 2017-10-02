All Sections
    UVA Hip-Hop Professor Reflects On Charlottesville Tragedy

    This professor says there is musicality in every political moment.

    02/10/2017 13:44 SAST | Updated 20 hours ago

    During the latest stop on the Listen To America tour, HuffPost spoke with University of Virginia hip-hop professor A.D. Carson, who looked back on the tragedy that struck Charlottesville.

