UVA Hip-Hop Professor Reflects On Charlottesville Tragedy

During the latest stop on the Listen To America tour, HuffPost spoke with University of Virginia hip-hop professor A.D. Carson, who looked back on the tragedy that struck Charlottesville.
MORE:VideoSuggest a correction
During the latest stop on the Listen To America tour, HuffPost spoke with University of Virginia hip-hop professor A.D. Carson, who looked back on the tragedy that struck Charlottesville.
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more