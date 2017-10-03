5 Tom Petty Songs You Know You Love

DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 17: Tom Petty performs in concert on the third day of KAABOO Del Mar on September 17, 2017 in Del Mar, California.

The sudden death of rock musician Tom Petty (66) has left both fans and friends heartbroken. Celebrities took to Twitter to express their shock and to celebrate the life and music of the legendary artist.

Singer John Mayer tweeted: "I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly."

With Petty's biggest legacy being his music, HuffPost SA compiled a short list of Tom Petty songs that we love, and we know you will too.

1. Free Falling

2. Learning To Fly

3. I Won't Back Down

4. Into The Great Wide Open

5. End Of The Line -- with Traveling Wilburys