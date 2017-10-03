ANC Top Six Locked In Meetings To Resolve KZN Impasse

As the ANC tries to find a negotiated solution to the stand-off between two factions in KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC's top six have met with provincial leaders in the province in an effort to find a "political solution".

Business Day reported on Tuesday that the ANC's top six was locked in meetings late on Monday night in an effort to solve the party's problems in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party in both provinces is reportedly split between those members who support Cyril Ramaphosa as the ANC's next president, and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, seen as President Jacob Zuma's preferred candidate.

The high court in Pietermaritzburg recently declared the provincial executive, largely seen as Zuma-aligned, null and void. This group reportedly wants to appeal the ruling while the other group wants a provincial task team to take over the province.

On Monday, a scheduled post-NEC meeting press briefing was postponed. The ANC said this was because its leaders were involved in various other "engagements".

Also on Monday, a court in the Eastern Cape dismissed a bid by the losing faction of the Eastern Cape's provincial elective conference to have that conference declared null and void. The conference was marred by violence, and supporters aligned to Cyril Ramaphosa were elected as leaders.

The Mercury reported that the NEC and the PEC in KwaZulu-Natal had been locked in meetings all day on Sunday, too. Some PEC members who were present told The Mercury that Zuma had chaired the meeting, and that it as unlikely that the PEC would be disbanded.