Best Of HuffPost On 3 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. President Jacob Zuma will soon be a lame duck. Ferial Haffajee breaks down the ways in which he is resisting the inevitable loss of direct power.

2. An attack on two students on the Nelson Mandela University campus has again raised the question of security on campuses, but some say increased security is not the answer — universities should focus on changing the mindset of the men.

3. Tumi Morake's on-air comments about apartheid have landed her and co-host Martin Bester in front of the Broadcasting Complaints Commission.

4. Male depression is at an all-time high in South Africa. Julian Turner tried to kill himself before finally seeking the diagnosis and treatment he needed - and is now speaking out against the stigma associated with depression among men.

5. Lindiwe Sisulu's approach to her campaign for ANC president is rare and perhaps unprecedented in South Africa.

Wayde van Niekerk after winning the 200m silver at the World Athletics Championships in August (Toby Melville/Reuters)

6. Three of our athletes have the chance to make history by winning the IAAF Athlete of the Year award in November. And they all deserve it.

7. The 2014 disappearance of flight MH370 has become one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries.