The department of water and sanitation has told the City of Cape Town to reduce overall water consumption by 40%, the city said on Monday.

The department is the custodian of all national water resources.

In a statement, mayoral committee member for waste services Xanthea Limberg said a reduction of 40% would equate to roughly 520 million litres of collective water usage per day.

Since August, the city has been aiming to keep water consumption below 500 million litres per day.

"As can be clearly seen, the city has been ahead of the curve by already having a target in place that is even lower than the new restriction target," Limberg said.

"This has been in an effort to act conservatively, proactively and to base our modelling on a worst-case scenario."

Three years of below-average rainfall

On Monday, citywide consumption stood at 618 million litres per day, a decrease of 4 million litres compared to the previous week.