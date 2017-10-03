DJ Dimplez's 'What A Night' Artwork Is a Chilling Reminder That Rape Culture Is Still A Norm

Sexual abuse and the rape of women stand as one of South Africa's greatest pandemics. The number of reported rape cases in 2015/16 stands at a staggering 42,596 according to Africa check. These figures deeply undermine the real-time figures of sexual abuse that do not make it to the police station.

It is no surprise that Twitter users were up in arms when well-known hip-hop Dj Dimplez dropped the artwork of his newest single, 'What A Night", featuring Tellaman and Kwesta. The artwork shows a young woman being carried out by Dj Dimplez after a night out in the club.

The artwork was received with mixed reviews as many felt the artwork supported rape culture.

This is really awful, and I can't even pretend to be shocked that there are so many people on here trying to tell us it isn't. pic.twitter.com/GXguEjmGSc October 2, 2017

Why can't "what a night" mean a great night with the boys and not getting girls helplessly drunk in a violent country like SA? This sucks. pic.twitter.com/Th5khqQx7O — Sadie Torquato (@SadieWiggles) October 2, 2017

While some saw no problem with the artwork, others felt the lack of sensitivity in creating the work speaks to a greater normalisation of rape and sexual abuse in South Africa.

How exactly do they get girls helplessly drunk? Are they forced?Them girls also need to take responsibility for their drunkenness... — Tebogo.K (@TKeepilwe) October 2, 2017

I really wanna act shocked at the fact that rape culture is very much normalized in South Africa. — Sweetibility (@ItsMbasa) October 2, 2017

just saw that dimples poster. 😒 — father your dads (@khanyisile) October 2, 2017

The outrage around the artwork comes off yet another troubling year of female kidnappings and/or the killing of women at the hands of their loved ones. The constant threat to women's safety has been a large discussion point on social media.

READ MORE: Karabo Mokoena Murder Accused Denied Bail

After a great deal of rigorous debate on social media platforms, Dj Dimplez has since issued a statement to his fans, apologising for his ethical oversight.

I would like to apologize pic.twitter.com/m5Artes8nD — Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) October 3, 2017

Although the apology has been issued and fans are deeply appreciative of his speedy response, the reaction and debate around the depiction still expose a blind spot in how some South Africans may understand consent and in turn the perpetuation of rape culture.

Well done DJ Dimplez for taking responsibility.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE : 5 Shocking Facts About Intimate Partner Violence In South Africa