DJ Dimplez's 'What A Night' Artwork Is a Chilling Reminder That Rape Culture Is Still A Norm

Sexual abuse and the rape of women stand as one of South Africa's greatest pandemics. The number of reported rape cases in 2015/16 stands at a staggering 42,596 according to Africa check. These figures deeply undermine the real-time figures of sexual abuse that do not make it to the police station.
It is no surprise that Twitter users were up in arms when well-known hip-hop Dj Dimplez dropped the artwork of his newest single, 'What A Night", featuring Tellaman and Kwesta. The artwork shows a young woman being carried out by Dj Dimplez after a night out in the club.
The artwork was received with mixed reviews as many felt the artwork supported rape culture.
This is really awful, and I can't even pretend to be shocked that there are so many people on here trying to tell us it isn't. pic.twitter.com/GXguEjmGSc— Janine_J (@janine_j) October 2, 2017
Why can't "what a night" mean a great night with the boys and not getting girls helplessly drunk in a violent country like SA? This sucks. pic.twitter.com/Th5khqQx7O— Sadie Torquato (@SadieWiggles) October 2, 2017
While some saw no problem with the artwork, others felt the lack of sensitivity in creating the work speaks to a greater normalisation of rape and sexual abuse in South Africa.
How exactly do they get girls helplessly drunk? Are they forced?Them girls also need to take responsibility for their drunkenness...— Tebogo.K (@TKeepilwe) October 2, 2017
I really wanna act shocked at the fact that rape culture is very much normalized in South Africa.— Sweetibility (@ItsMbasa) October 2, 2017
just saw that dimples poster. 😒— father your dads (@khanyisile) October 2, 2017
The outrage around the artwork comes off yet another troubling year of female kidnappings and/or the killing of women at the hands of their loved ones. The constant threat to women's safety has been a large discussion point on social media.
After a great deal of rigorous debate on social media platforms, Dj Dimplez has since issued a statement to his fans, apologising for his ethical oversight.
I would like to apologize pic.twitter.com/m5Artes8nD— Dj Dimplez (@DjDimplez) October 3, 2017
Although the apology has been issued and fans are deeply appreciative of his speedy response, the reaction and debate around the depiction still expose a blind spot in how some South Africans may understand consent and in turn the perpetuation of rape culture.
