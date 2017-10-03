All Sections
COPYRIGHT

    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Here Are The 7 Clap Backs From Police Minister Fikile Mbalula That Gave Us So Much Life

    😂 😂 😂

    03/10/2017 09:09 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

    Police Minister Fikile Mbalula recently celebrated reaching a Twitter following of 1-million.

    Love or hate him, Mbalula is a man on a mission to make South Africa better -- by fighting crime and also keeping the nation amused by his tweets.

    Also known as Mbaks, Mbawizzy, Razzmatazz, the former sports minister brought us the campaign "Wanya Tsotsi", which left many rather shocked.

    If you did not know yet, Mbalula did not just arrive at the million followers only because of his portfolio -- the man sure knows how to make a comeback on Twitter and we live for those responses.

    We have rounded up 7 of his spiciest comebacks on the social media platform. You can thank us later:

    1. Ask Xolani Rodriguez, Mbalula does not appreciate people mistaking him for Cupid:

    2. When the minister tells you he's going for a TV interview, leave it at that. Don't ask for favours, that's if you don't want to end up like Regal Global:

    3. We're still unsure what the minister was implying with his response here. We really don't want to speculate, but feel free to help:

    4. He also had something to say about Rihanna's new Fenty range with Puma:

    5. When Thee Trend Setter announced his homecoming, Mbaks just would not let him be:

    6. Daniel was never ready for the minister when he decided to share a message with his followers while shading him:

    7. If you're not a professional, don't attempt to create a portrait of Mbaks (and still tweet it). We repeat, don't do it:

    Here's to South Africa's one and only Twimister:

    If you're wondering why he does it, here's your answer:

    MORE:EntertainmentFikile MbalulaMzansiRazzmatazz