Here Are The 7 Clap Backs From Police Minister Fikile Mbalula That Gave Us So Much Life

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula recently celebrated reaching a Twitter following of 1-million.

Love or hate him, Mbalula is a man on a mission to make South Africa better -- by fighting crime and also keeping the nation amused by his tweets.

The Minister with a Million followers on greets you this Sunday morning — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 24, 2017

Also known as Mbaks, Mbawizzy, Razzmatazz, the former sports minister brought us the campaign "Wanya Tsotsi", which left many rather shocked.

Somebody call Fikile Mbalula to order, what's this?!? 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/E4YGgqOdmQ — Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) September 16, 2017

If you did not know yet, Mbalula did not just arrive at the million followers only because of his portfolio -- the man sure knows how to make a comeback on Twitter and we live for those responses.

We have rounded up 7 of his spiciest comebacks on the social media platform. You can thank us later:

1. Ask Xolani Rodriguez, Mbalula does not appreciate people mistaking him for Cupid:

Honorable Minister @MbalulaFikile this lady right here stole my heart, can you please probe further into this issue. Ke phela ka mechini nw😍 pic.twitter.com/VyAP4EWuHe — Xolani Rodriguez (@Xolani_MV) September 15, 2017

I'm not Hlomla Dandala, my Twitter isn't All You Need is Love. HandsOffSAPScops https://t.co/h4sLBC9YMy — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 15, 2017

2. When the minister tells you he's going for a TV interview, leave it at that. Don't ask for favours, that's if you don't want to end up like Regal Global:

Will be on @eNCA shortly - they are doing the things that could be done so the pots could happen pic.twitter.com/MzMQG90qUr — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 18, 2017

Please send a S/O to me 😂😂 — Regal Global (@RegalGlobal) September 18, 2017

I was doing an Interview with Vuyo Mvoko and Cathy Mohlahlana not Moosa and Akhumzi please. — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 18, 2017

3. We're still unsure what the minister was implying with his response here. We really don't want to speculate, but feel free to help:

Did you mean Sunnyside, Pretoria ? https://t.co/hMBTXGi5Z1 — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 29, 2017

4. He also had something to say about Rihanna's new Fenty range with Puma:

Get ready for class... The #FENTYXPUMA AW17 collection drops SEPT. 28 💚💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/b5TGhx5kL8 — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 19, 2017

Comrades are going to be lit !!



ANCYL member Riri has hooked them up. https://t.co/MHZ5riBbMs — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 19, 2017

5. When Thee Trend Setter announced his homecoming, Mbaks just would not let him be:

SOUTH AFRICA!!!!! Your Boy is Coming!!!!! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 — Thee Trend Setter ™ (@xtiandela) September 22, 2017

Khawusikhumbuze ungubani kanene ? https://t.co/H9m5Yo2J2X — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 23, 2017

Lomfana usipha yena singakhange simcele — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 23, 2017

@xtiandela otherwise, welcome to Satarfrika 🇿🇦✊🏽 — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 23, 2017

Coffee on me when your boy lands!! 🇿🇦✊🏽 https://t.co/GgMJECrpxm — Thee Trend Setter ™ (@xtiandela) September 23, 2017

I take it "Your" is your name and "Boy" your surname.



We will have that Coffee but please don't miss Elections. https://t.co/c7OVEAyExn — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 23, 2017

6. Daniel was never ready for the minister when he decided to share a message with his followers while shading him:

You are not ugly the thing is you haven't been a minister.😂😂,😂😂 pic.twitter.com/de476wD65O — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) September 29, 2017

It's good cameras and filters Chief. You should know this with your sunny with chances of clouds area weather forecasting face. https://t.co/ojZZPreuRi — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 29, 2017

7. If you're not a professional, don't attempt to create a portrait of Mbaks (and still tweet it). We repeat, don't do it:

Im a 22 year old who fell in love with art from a very young age,drawing is my 1st love



A simple RT would help me reach out to many people pic.twitter.com/0hIaePYDLW — Hiii Power (@Slu_Q95) October 1, 2017

You are danger to society with your drawing pencil. Hahaha https://t.co/pLZ3MkAJM9 — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) October 1, 2017

Here's to South Africa's one and only Twimister:

Issa MILLION followers:



Thank you twittermentarians for following your Twimister!! pic.twitter.com/33SjHmp9kW — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 23, 2017

Entering the TL with a Million followers like pic.twitter.com/hv8caqHPn7 — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 23, 2017

If you're wondering why he does it, here's your answer: