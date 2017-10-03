Julian Turner: 'Exposing My Depression As A Male Was Something I Couldn't Do'

Healthcare experts say the rate of depression among South African men is at an all-time high.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group said the number of men calling their helplines has increased compared with 10 years ago. The organisation's operations director, Cassey Chambers, tells HuffPost SA that of the about 400 calls they receive daily, at least 100 of them are from men.

Clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele previously told HuffPost SA that depression is often unseen, unspoken and untreated in men, which adds to what he called " an absolute crisis" needing urgent attention.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Julian Turner (55) shares his story of depression with HuffPost SA -- and how it led him to jump off a cliff.