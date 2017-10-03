All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • VIDEO

    Julian Turner: 'Exposing My Depression As A Male Was Something I Couldn't Do'

    Turner's depression led him to a suicide attempt.

    03/10/2017 14:47 SAST | Updated 15 hours ago

    Healthcare experts say the rate of depression among South African men is at an all-time high.

    The South African Depression and Anxiety Group said the number of men calling their helplines has increased compared with 10 years ago. The organisation's operations director, Cassey Chambers, tells HuffPost SA that of the about 400 calls they receive daily, at least 100 of them are from men.

    READ: Depression Is At An All-Time High Among South African Men

    Clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele previously told HuffPost SA that depression is often unseen, unspoken and untreated in men, which adds to what he called " an absolute crisis" needing urgent attention.

    This Mental Health Awareness Month, Julian Turner (55) shares his story of depression with HuffPost SA -- and how it led him to jump off a cliff.

    MORE:depressionLifestyleMental healthoriginal_videoVideo