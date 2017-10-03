Now Even Your Skincare and Sanitaryware Products Can Be Organic

Not only are consumers becoming more conscious of what they put in their bodies, they are paying even closer to attention to what they are putting on their bodies -- making "going natural" a growing trend.

The organic movement has been bolstered by research that has associated some ingredients found in beauty and personal care products with health issues such as allergies, hormone disruption, reproductive problems and even cancer. These ingredients have been found to contain harmful chemicals.

In 2016, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $72 million to the family of a woman whose death was linked to the decades-long use of the company's talc-based Baby Powder and Shower to Shower products. The company was found guilty of not warning its consumers of the dangers talc-based products can cause.

In the same year, research by the non-profit environmental organisation Environmental Working Group found that one in 12 products for black women in the United States are "highly hazardous".

Of the 1,100 popular personal care and beauty products analysed, only a quarter were considered low-risk. The worst products were hair relaxers and bleaching products, followed by lipsticks, concealers and foundations, according to the report.

And while discussions continue over what constitutes a "natural" product, the guiding principles seem to be products that are "chemical-free" and "formulated without parabens".

Products that conform to these standards are on the rise globally, including in South Africa. In fact, organics is said to be the fastest growing segment of the global personal care and beauty industry.

From 100 percent natural haircare to 100 percent natural sanitaryware, these increasingly popular South African brands are making their mark.

1. Skin - Corium Naturals

The company says it's all about natural and handmade skin products. It uses traditional African beauty products like shea butter and coconut oil, all 100 percent natural and certified by Ecocert.

2. Hair - Purpul Hair

Cold pressed oils and unrefined shea butter from Ghana, renowned for its rich cocoa and other natural products, are some of the ingredients Purpul Hair uses for its haircare range.

3. Make-up - Inthusiasm

Inthusiasm says its range consists of 100 percent natural products and pure minerals, free of petrochemicals and harmful additives.

4. Body - Soil

Soil sells a complete range of 100 percent certified organic essential oils, many of which come from plants grown on the family's organic farm in Zululand. Their products are packaged in recyclable biodegradable glass containers.

5. Sanitaryware - Sheba Feminine

The company offers a 100 percent organic sanitaryware range including pads, tampons and pantyliners. Furthermore, their product packaging is biodegradable.

Be careful, however, of brands who claim to be organic, yet aren't. Some beauty products sold in countries like the United Kingdom have been found to have made misleading organic claims in their packaging.

Carefully study the ingredients on the packaging and check if the products are independently certified by bodies like Ecocert, suggest experts.