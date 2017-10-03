Pistorius Family Will Take Legal Action Against Film Makers

Oscar Pistorius's brother Carl, has released an official statement regarding the film Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner Killer.

The film centres on Oscar's court case following the fatal shooting of Reeva Steenkamp.

In the statement, Pistorius says that the family distances themselves from the Lifetime film produced by A+E Networks, a joint venture between the Disney and the ABC Television Group.

"The 'film' was made with blatant disregard of both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families, as well as complete disregard for Reeva [Steenkamp] and Oscar. Neither Oscar, the defence or the family were involved in the production of this 'film' in anyway," Pistorius said.

He added: "The 'film' is not true reflection of what happened on the day of this tragedy and the subsequent trial of the matter. The 'film' is a gross distortion of the findings of the court. Oscar was subjected to a month-long psychological evaluation which was insisted upon by the prosecution; the psychological evaluation of Oscar was undertaken by leading minds in the field. Oscar was subjected to in-depth assessments and on-going tests almost daily for a month; at no stage was Oscar found to have the mind of a killer.

"The 'film' is a gross misrepresentation of the truth. The 'film' is rather a representation of what the prosecution tried to portray.We will be taking legal action," he said.

