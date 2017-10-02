All Sections
    • NEWS

    Poll Indicates 'Yes' Vote On Track To Win In Australian Same Sex Marriage Survey

    Final results are still a month away, but it's looking good.

    02/10/2017 10:00 SAST | Updated 02/10/2017 10:13 SAST
    Jason Reed / Reuters
    Polling indicates the 'Yes' vote will win.

    While the final deadline to return forms in the same sex marriage postal survey is still a month away, a preliminary poll indicates that the 'Yes' vote is on track to win while more than 12 million Aussies are thought to have already voted.

    According to a Sky News ReachTel Poll which surveyed 5,000 people, 64 percent said that they had already voted 'Yes' and mailed their ballot back to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), while only 15 percent reported to have voted 'No'.

    In addition to this, The Guardian reported on Monday that a poll conducted by Newgate Research for the Equality Campaign found that a whopping 77 percent of enrolled Australians had already returned their forms.

    According to the poll, around 69 percent of enrolled 18 to 24-year-olds had mailed their forms to the ABS.

    On Tuesday the ABS will publish the first of its weekly estimates of returned surveys, The Australian reported.

    The deadline for returned forms is November 7 with the results of the postal survey published on the ABS website on November 15.

