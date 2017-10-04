Best Of HuffPost On 4 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Pastor Hamilton Nala says he can cure HIV and Aids with his personal brand of "holy" water and that homosexuality is a "demon" he can exorcise. The ANC LGBTI Forum has called on him to stop misleading the masses and revoke his statements as they "seek to undermine our people".

2. Twitter users went ballistic when they heard about the opening of a monument dedicated to Jacob Zuma, saying it was a waste of taxpayers' money.

People pray during a candlelight vigil for victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 3 2017. (Lucy Nicholson, Reuters)

3. Read the full story of how the Las Vegas massacre unfolded and watch Trevor Noah destroy Fox News host Sean Hannity for his delusion response to the tragedy.

4. South African goalkeeper -- yes, goalkeeper -- Oscarine Masuluke is in the running for the 2017 Fifa goal of the year. Cast your vote to help him win.

5. Wits University is one of the latest to ditch auditors KPMG, saying it could not believe that "no one [at the firm] did anything illegal".

6. Mmusi Maimane told the 2017 Mining Indaba that the first step in fixing the country's mining sector is to "rip up" the new Mining Charter and rewrite it to provide regulatory certainty for investors.

7. Gqom queen Babes Wodumo and rapper Nasty C have made the nomination list for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.