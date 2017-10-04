Congratulations To Babes Wodumo And Nasty C On Their MTV EMAs Nominations

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo and rapper Nasty C have made the nomination list for this year's MTV EMAs.

The duo has been nominated in the Best African Act category alongside Nigerian stars, Wizkid and Davido and C4 Pedro from Angola, as well as Kenya's Nyanshinski.

The awards ceremony will get underway on November 12 at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London.

Both Nasty C (real name David Junior Ngcobo) and Babes (Bongekile Simelane) are no strangers to international nominations. Earlier this year, the pair was nominated for the BET Best International Act: Africa.

At the time, Babes could not attend the awards ceremony as she'd failed to apply for a visa on time.

All the best to the duo.