    ENTERTAINMENT

    Disney's 'Descendants 2' Cast: Our South African Premiere Was All About Love From The Fans

    The movie will air on Friday from 4.30pm.

    04/10/2017 11:51 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago
    JB Lacroix via Getty Images
    Cameron Boyce plays Carlos.

    Although the latest Disney musical, "Descendants 2", will only air on South African screens from Friday, fans were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience on Tuesday.

    Those who gathered at Montecasino for the premiere of the movie rubbed shoulders with some of the film's cast members: Dove Cameron who plays Mal in the film, Cameron Boyce who plays Carlos and Thomas Doherty who plays Harry Hook.

    Ahead of the premiere, kids from across Gauteng spent the day with the cast at Multichoice City in Randburg.

    Here are some of the snaps from the day and night premiere:

    #descendants2sa #disneychannel Premiere Thank you disney

    The movie will be aired from 4.30pm on DStv.

