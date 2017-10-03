Jim Carrey Says Tommy Lee Jones Hated Him In 'Batman Forever'

After his odd appearance at Fashion Week made headlines, Jim Carrey is back again this time dishing the dirt on one of his old co-stars, Tommy Lee Jones.

Carrey stared alongside Jones in the 1995 'Batman Forever' which also starred Val Kilmer, Chris O'Donnell and Nicole Kidman. Despite the pair playing iconic villains The Riddler and Two-Face who schemed to take down Batman and the city of Gotham together, but according to Carrey things weren't as chummy as they appeared.

Speaking to Norm Macdonald on his live show, Carrey explained the two had an awkward run-in, but first paying his respects to Jones, "Phenomenal actor though, I still love him".

"I was at a restaurant," he explained, "and the maître d' said, 'Oh I hear you're working with Tommy Lee Jones, he's over in the corner having dinner,' and I went over and I said 'Hey Tommy, how you doing?'"

Apparently the run-in happened right before the pair were supposed to shoot their biggest scene together in 'Batman Forever', but before then Jones had something he wanted to let Carrey know.

"The blood just drained from his face... he must have been in mid kill me fantasy or something like that and he went to hug me and he said 'I hate you. I really don't like you'.

"I said, 'Gee man, what's the problem?' and I pulled up a chair, which probably wasn't smart, and he said, 'I cannot sanction your buffoonery'."

Macdonald goes on to suggest perhaps Jones wasn't entirely pleased that Carrey's star was on the rise, eclipsing his own but Carrey seemed to think the seasoned actor just wasn't that stoked to be in the Joel Schumacher comic book caper.

"That's not really his style of stuff," the funnyman said.

You can watch the full interview in the clip above, or check out the bits about Jones from the 1:08:30 mark.