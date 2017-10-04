Las Vegas Shooter's Australian Girlfriend Did Not Know Anything

SYDNEY -- The sisters of the Australian girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, Marilou Danley, have claimed she was unaware of the gunman's plans as he organised a flight for her to the Philippines and wired her more than $100,000.

In an interview with Seven News from their Queensland home, Danley's sisters insisted that she "was away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he's planning."

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: The family of the Las Vegas gunman's girlfriend break their silence.

"I know that she don't know anything as well like us. She was sent away [sic]," one of her sisters said.

"She didn't even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said, 'Marilou I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines'."

"He sent her away so that he can plan what he is planning without interruptions. In that sense, I thank him for sparing my sister's life but that won't be to compensate the 59 people's lives."

The claims come after Danley returned to the U.S. from the Philippines on Wednesday on an order from police as the search for answers to America's deadliest mass shooting in modern history continues.

Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is currently a "person of interest," sheriff says

Paddock killed 59 and left 527 injured when he opened fire on concert-goers from the 32nd floor of a hotel in Las Vegas.

Local police named Danley -- who is an Australian citizen but is understood to have not lived in Australia for 20 years -- as a 'person of interest' shortly after the shooting amid reports Paddock used Danley's ID before the killing.

Video shows rifle inside Las Vegas shooter's hotel room

According to her sisters, Danley is now the only person who can shed light on the possible motives and mindset of the gunman despite being unaware of his impending actions, defending her as a "good person".

"No one can put the puzzles together. No one, except Marilou, because Steve is not here to talk anymore. Only Marilou can maybe help," one of her sisters told Channel Seven.

"She was even shocked than us because she is more closer to him than us [sic]. To be able to find out the person that you love and live with can do such thing, and you thought you know the person yourself.

"Marilou Danley is my sister, she is a good person and gentle soul. A mother, a grandmother, a sister and friend."