NeneGate Whistleblower Sues For Defamation

A former Trillian CEO, known as the NeneGate whistleblower, who exposed what really happened when President Jacob Zuma fired former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, is suing the Gupta-linked company for defamation, Scorpio reported.

The whistleblower wants R500,000 from her former employer for publicly claiming that she was a vindictive criminal who made claims against Trillian out of spite.

The woman may not be named, reportedly because of a CCMA ruling.

The woman reportedly revealed a string of problematic relationships between Trillian and executives at a number of state-owned enterprises, including Eskom, Transnet and Denel. For this, Trillian reportedly threatened to charge her with attempted extortion, cybercrimes, corruption and theft of company information.

The woman is one of the whistleblowers who reportedly gave information to former public protector Thuli Madonsela about state capture.

She reportedly told Madonsela that Trillian executives knew that Nene was going to be fired and that his successor, Des Van Rooyen, was going to be fired.

Her defamation claim reportedly stems from a statement issued by Trillian calling her a disgruntled employee whose claims were a "web of falsehoods".