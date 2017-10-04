SACP: Zuma Must Explain Delay In Appointing SABC Board

The SA Communist Party (SACP) wants answers from President Jacob Zuma about his delay in approving the new board at the SABC, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported.

The previous SABC board's term reportedly expired on September 26 with Zuma having failed to appoint the board that Parliament had recommended to him three weeks prior. Parliament's recommendation followed a lengthy public interview process.

The SACP's Alex Mashilo reportedly said the party did not understand what is causing the delay.

"The SABC has experienced governance decay and is currently bankrupt. You can't allow an institution of that magnitude to be without a governance authority," he reportedly said.

On Tuesday, Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo reportedly told Parliament that the problem would be solved in two days.

According to News24, Dlodlo said the Zuma was still "applying his mind" and considering the qualifications of candidates. This is reportedly because Zuma was previously left with "egg on his face".

Dlodlo reportedly said the South African Qualifications Authority would provide the required information by Thursday. This was because it was unclear whether Parliament had verified the qualifications of the board nominees.

On Friday, DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme told Talk Radio 702 that she did not believe it was necessary for the presidency to vet the board nominees as Parliament had already done this.

According to EWN, Van Damme said each candidate was appointed according to their expertise and that the board needed to start work urgently.