    • NEWS

    South African Goalkeeper -- Yes, A Goalkeeper -- On Course For The 2017 FIFA Goal Of The Year ⚽️ 🏆

    A worldie of a strike ⚽️

    04/10/2017 12:09 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Fifa.com

    A spectacular overhead kick goal in the dying moments of a football game is what gives fans the thrill for the game.

    To now have that goal nominated for the prestigious FIFA Puskas award, which is the best goal scored anywhere in the world, is what dreams are made of.

    FIFA via Getty Images
    ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 07: The FIFA Puskas Award trophy on display prior to the FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala

    But, get this, the player is not a striker, nor a midfielder. He is a goalkeeper. Yes, a goalkeeper. Oscarine Masuluke's wonder goal for Baroka against Orlando earned him an honourable nomination that any striker in the world would be proud of.

    Here is the worldie Masuluke scored that got him Puskas nomination.

    It takes a lifetime for South African strikers to score world-class goals, and the fact that a goalkeeper made a bicycle kick look so effortless is all the more the reason Masuluke deserves the award.

    Perhaps he can give some tips to our South African strikers, who just can't seem to hit the net or at least get 15 goals in a season.

    Masuluke faces stern competition from nine other nominees in contention for goal of the year, including Nemanja Matic, Olivier Giroud and Mario Mandzukic.

    Funny enough, Masuluke missed out on the local Premier Soccer League's goal of the season, which went to Siphiwe Tshabalala. But Boroka FC have encouraged all South Africans to vote for Masuluke's goal. You can vote for him here.

    Good luck to the South African.

    Boroka FC

