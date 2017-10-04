The Key Ingredients To A Successful Marriage – In Business

Support and trust each other - always

The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. It also involves a good combination of ingredients to form a successful product. This particular product or relationship was started in 1967 with a tenacious Raymond Ackerman behind the wheel. What is now known as the retail giant Pick n Pay was started with three small stores in Cape Town.

Within a year, Pick n Pay went public and listed on the on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), their share price rocketed from R1 to R6.50 and they reached a turnover of R5 million in that same year.

With the compliment of a supportive and trusted partner, Absa, the rising giant now sees a turnover of R77.5 billion.

'If you're not growing, what are you doing?'

With dedication and commitment, Absa has for the past five decades seen the Pick n Pay Group through its journey of expansion – including 1560 stores in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Swaziland, and Lesotho, as well as a significant share in TM Supermarkets in Zimbabwe.

Absa is proud to have facilitated the growth of the retailer across African markets, through its established banking relationship - with Zambia being the first country that opened a corporate store outside of South Africa and its neighbouring countries.

Forging ahead with their expansion plan further into Africa, Pick n Pay looks forward to exploring more business areas that serve the needs of communities through its wide product range, affordable prices, great value, and community-rooted staff.

Pick n Pay's franchise model, underpinning a very important part of their growth, has seen small entrepreneurs enter the retail sector and run their own businesses in different areas across South Africa.

The Group continues to focus on delivering good quality at competitive prices, improving the overall shopping experience and serving its customers in a variety of store formats by constantly adapting to their changing needs and aspirations.

Share similar values

Absa and Pick n Pay share a commitment to serving their communities, keeping the customer at the heart of the business. With shared value at the forefront, both companies strive for more innovations that will drive broader societal and economic growth in the country and on the continent.

Both companies also share the vision to encourage (and enable) small-scale entrepreneurs to become sustainable suppliers to the retail industry.

At the core of Absa Corporate Investment Banking's value proposition lies the need to have an honest and transparent relationship with clients, resulting in the partnership that Absa and Pick n Pay has enjoyed for the last 50 years.

To 50 years and beyond!