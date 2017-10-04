The Secret To Staying Young Is Bathing Much, Much Less, Says Vivienne Westwood

Plenty of people have secrets for staying young, but fashion designer Vivienne Westwood might employ the most unconventional method.

The 76-year-old, who is also an avid environmentalist, told reporters at the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Spring 2018 fashion show over the weekend that she stays young by skipping the shower.

"Don't wash too much," she said, via The Guardian.

"She only takes a bath every week. That's why she looks so radiant," Kronthaler, who is also Westwood's husband, said. He added, "I only wash once a month," though it's unclear if Kronthaler was joking.

Westwood previously spoke about her shower habits (or lack thereof) in a video for PETA.

"Normally at home, I'm not used to the habit of a shower," she said. "I just wash my bits and rush out in the morning. I more often than not get in the bath after Andreas."