Twitter Users Go Ballistic Over R6m Jacob Zuma Monument

The opening of a monument dedicated to President Jacob Zuma has left Twitter users fuming, saying he is wasting taxpayers' money.

The monument -- at a cost of a cool R6 million -- was opened at the Groot Marico Heritage Site and the Liberation Heritage Route of Bokone Bophirima in North West province on Wednesday. The route is where activists crossed the border to Botswana on their way into exile.

The heritage site commemorates Zuma and 45 other activists, who were intercepted by security and police in the area in June 1963.

They were imprisoned on Robben Island, where Zuma spent 12 years behind bars.

The embattled president also announced the possibility of releasing a book and, boy, was he dragged!

