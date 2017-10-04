All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Twitter Users Go Ballistic Over R6m Jacob Zuma Monument

    "Can the government not do meaningful things with our money?"

    04/10/2017 16:58 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Huffington Post SA

    The opening of a monument dedicated to President Jacob Zuma has left Twitter users fuming, saying he is wasting taxpayers' money.

    The monument -- at a cost of a cool R6 million -- was opened at the Groot Marico Heritage Site and the Liberation Heritage Route of Bokone Bophirima in North West province on Wednesday. The route is where activists crossed the border to Botswana on their way into exile.

    The heritage site commemorates Zuma and 45 other activists, who were intercepted by security and police in the area in June 1963.

    They were imprisoned on Robben Island, where Zuma spent 12 years behind bars.

    The embattled president also announced the possibility of releasing a book and, boy, was he dragged!

    MORE:Bokone BophirimaGroot Marico Heritage Sitejacob zumaLiberation Heritage RouteNewsPresident Jacob ZumaRobben Island