Watch: Police Officer Refused To Assist Anyone Until Her Private Matters Were Resolved

A police officer who prioritised sorting out her DStv account instead of helping a member of the public has landed herself in hot water.

Gauteng police have launched an investigation into the police officer caught on camera "prioritising personal needs over the needs of a member of the public" after a video surfaced showing the cop on the phone trying to sort out her account.

The video was shot at the Buccleuch satellite station, which falls under the Sandton police station in Johannesburg. It shows the officer at the complaints desk on the phone with MultiChoice.

The police officer reads back account numbers to the person on the other end of the line in an attempt to determine the problem with her account.

"Ja, to be reconnected, because it is giving me problems [sic]. You are charging me and it is off," the police officer can be heard saying in the video.

"I'm not happy," she adds.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Acting Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Nombhuruza Napo had "noted with concern a video clip that has gone viral, depicting a member of the South African Police Service prioritising personal needs over the needs of a member of the public".

"Such conduct by any member of the SAPS is unbecoming and can never be condoned, as ours is first and foremost to serve and to protect," said Napo.

As a result, the SAPS has begun an internal investigation into the conduct of the police officer.

"The initial process entails gathering as much facts as possible. This will include tracing and locating the complainant," Peters told News24.

The SAPS had requested that the person who filmed the video contact the police to assist with their investigation.

