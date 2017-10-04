Your Faves Took On Ibiza -- Here Are All The Must-See Pictures

South African DJ and "national key point" DJ Black Coffee recently concluded his Ibiza residency and also launched his own body spray in collaboration with Axe.
Local celebrities jetted off to the island, also known as the world's party capital for Black Coffee's one last dance.
If you missed it, here are the pictures and videos of your faves living it up during their time in Ibiza:
It's time for our local DJs to show Ibiza their magic with @realblackcoffee, at our exclusive AXE Villa Party! #AXEIbiza #FindYourMagic pic.twitter.com/e0DIXqSAmX— AXE South Africa (@AXE_SA) October 1, 2017
THANK YOU IBIZA, @axe_sa & @vuzutv #Axeibiza 📸 @luo_t pic.twitter.com/v3vt2dNnqB— Mthoko Mkhathini (@DashRSA) October 3, 2017