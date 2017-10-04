Zoleka Mandela, You Are Our Woman Crush Every Day -- Thank You For Beating The Odds

Author and social activist Zoleka Mandela is our Woman Crush Wednesday.

The 37-year-old granddaughter of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and the late former president Nelson Mandela has truly beaten the odds, which makes her a true inspiration.

1. She is a breast cancer survivor, not once but twice.

The disease necessitated a double mastectomy, multiple rounds of chemotherapy and radiation sessions.

A few weeks ago, Mandela found a lump in her chest. But doctors confirmed it was non-cancerous.

2. She is seven years sober this year

She has been honest about her decade-long addiction to drugs and alcohol, and her recovery process.

3. She is a proud mama, even though she has suffered two losses

She has a teenage son and a three-year-old daughter, despite the loss of two children within two years between 2010 and 2011.

4. She is a bestselling author

Her autobiography, "When Hope Whispers" was published in 2013 and made it on to Bridge Books' top seller list.

5. She is one hot mama

She has been on a fitness journey that's as aspirational as it is envy inducing, eating healthily and putting in the hours on the exercise front.

6. She is a student at Unisa

Criminology is her major.

Mandela, you a true testament of the strength of the human spirit. Through you we believe it's never too late to pick yourself up and start afresh.

Good luck with the journey ahead.