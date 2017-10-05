Best Of HuffPost On 5 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. Ethiopian Airlines is what SAA should be: a hugely successful, state-owned African airline. Here's what it does differently to our national carrier.

2. Pastor Nala says the media misconstrued his statements on homosexuality in e.tv's CheckPoint show and that he "has gay friends". He says the furore has "complicated his divine relationship with God".

3. Environmental activism reaches new heights as Cape Town prepares to open its first "nude grocer".

4. Lindiwe Sisulu is gaining popularity in the presidential race with her candid approach and concrete plan for the ANC and the country. She acknowledged that the ruling party was "at a crossroads".

5. Yes, it's spring. But snow fell across large areas of Lesotho and the Drakensberg on Thursday. See the pictures here.

6. Future SA has threatened McKinsey with more protest action if it does not come clean about its controversial deal with Eskom and Trillian. Eskom ignored advice to stop paying the company.

7. Is Paris the new Dubai for South African celebrities? See who's been spotted in the city of love recently.