Cape Town Gets SA's First 'Nude' Grocery Store

Environmental activism is going to the next level as Cape Town prepares to open the doors of its first plastic-free grocery store -- a "nude grocer", as it has been called.

From November, Nude Foods will be offering pollution-conscious customers an alternative to the heavily packaged options available at some of the big chain stores. Now you can show up with your own jars, packets and boxes, pack your own food, get it weighed and check out -- all without plastic.

"Only 17% of plastic is recycled. The rest ends up in our oceans and landfills," Nude Foods says in their promotional video for the store, which will be situated off Harrington Street.

The move follows after Kenya recently outlawed all plastic bags from entering the country, with fines as heavy as R500,000 and even jail time as a penalty for those who don't abide by the new groundbreaking ruling.

Question is, are you ready to get nude? Watch the video below for details.